Kent woman runs own half marathon after Hastings event postponed

Jenny Lee and friend running their own half marathon in Bedgebury forest.

A woman has run her own half marathon after the official Hastings one was postponed this year, raising over £600 for animal charity, Brooke.

Jenny Lee, 51 from Kent took matters into her own hands after the Hastings Half Marathon didn’t go ahead in March 2025, running her own race in Bedgebury forest.

Lee was drawn to fundraising for Brooke, a charity improving the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules, through her work as an Masterson Method equine bodyworker and massage therapist.

Lee said: “As a Masterson Method Equine Bodyworker, I get to witness how much horses suffer from ill-fitting tack, poor hoof care, a lack of dental treatment and insufficient rest on tired muscles, so I really understand how vulnerable working animals can be.”

Lee was accompanied on the run by friends and training partners from Hawkhurst running group, Walkers 2 Runners.

She also prepared for the distance with gym sessions and weight training at Serida Fitness in Hawkhurst.

Lee explained “As a more mature runner it is important to do a mix of training, including core work, in order to reach the start line uninjured, let alone getting to the finish!”

Despite the event being cancelled, Lee still received a horse brass medal from The Hastings Half organisers for completing the distance.

Brooke is the world’s largest working equine welfare organisation, supporting working animals and the communities that depend on them across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

There are 100 million equines working worldwide, earning an income that around 600 million people rely on to put food on their tables and send their children to school.

Learn more about how you can support Brooke here.