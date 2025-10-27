Keymer Hall joins forces with Befriended to help end loneliness in Mid Sussex

At Keymer Hall, we’ve always believed that care doesn’t stop at our front door. It extends outwards, into the local community, into the lives of families, and into the hearts of those who simply need a friendly face or listening ear. That’s why our team, led by Christine and Jenna, felt so passionate about supporting Befriended, a wonderful local charity with a mission that resonates deeply with everything we stand for.

A Charity Born from Compassion

Founded in 2017 by Gail Millar, Befriended was created to help tackle one of the quietest challenges many older people face, loneliness. Through a range of thoughtful services and activities, the charity works tirelessly to build bridges of connection across Mid Sussex, reaching communities in Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Lindfield, Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, and Cuckfield.

What makes Befriended so special is its understanding that loneliness isn’t just about being alone, it’s about feeling unseen or unheard. That’s why their initiatives go beyond companionship, offering spaces for people to talk, share, and heal. Their Compassionate Conversations course, for example, provides bereavement support to people of all ages, helping them navigate grief in a kind and understanding environment. Meanwhile, Grief Cafés and the Company Lunch Club offer friendship, warmth, and a sense of belonging, simple but powerful antidotes to isolation.

Keymer Hall by Boutique Care Homes and Befriended Charity

Why Befriended Means So Much to Keymer Hall

For us at Keymer Hall, Befriended’s mission feels especially close to our hearts. Every day, we see how much joy and strength can come from connection, whether it’s a chat over tea, a shared laugh in the garden, or a moment of understanding between residents and team members. Loneliness can affect anyone, and we know how transformative it can be when someone reaches out and says, “You’re not alone.”

That’s why when the opportunity came to support Befriended, our team didn’t hesitate. We wanted to help amplify their message and raise funds to support their continued work in the community.

A Summer Fayre Full of Smiles

At our Summer Fayre, Jenna and Christine organised a fun “Spin the Wheel” game, a colourful highlight of the day that brought out plenty of laughter and friendly competition! Residents, families, and visitors all took part, enjoying the simple joy of the game while knowing that every spin was helping a local cause that truly matters.

By the end of the event, we had raised £112, a wonderful achievement that reflected not just the generosity of our community, but also the shared values that connect us all. In October, we were delighted to welcome Gail to Keymer Hall, where Jenna and Christine proudly presented her with the cheque. The moment was filled with gratitude, warmth, and a real sense of community spirit, the kind that reminds us all why we do what we do.

A Message from Befriended

Following the presentation, we were touched to receive a heartfelt message of thanks from Susan Dyke and the Befriended team, who wrote: “We want to say a big thank you so much for your generous gift of £112 to Befriended. With your support, we are bringing an end to loneliness and isolation among older people in Mid Sussex. Every penny given is used wisely and for the benefit of older people living in Burgess Hill and surrounding areas. We work really hard to offer high standard, accessible, welcoming, friendly, sustainable activities that encourage connections, friendships, hope, joy and lots of smiling faces.”

Their words perfectly capture the spirit of what makes this partnership so meaningful. Together, we’re united by the same goal in creating a community filled with connection, compassion, and plenty of smiles.

Continuing the Conversation

Our Admissions Manager, Jenna Fowler mentioned: “At Keymer Hall, we see every day how much joy and comfort come from simply feeling connected. Supporting Befriended felt like such a natural fit for us because their mission mirrors what we believe that no one should ever feel alone. It’s been a real privilege to play a small part in helping them continue their wonderful work across our local community.”

Our partnership with Befriended doesn’t end here. This experience has inspired our team to continue finding ways to support local initiatives that bring comfort and companionship to those who need it most. Whether through fundraising, volunteering, or simply raising awareness, we’re committed to playing our part in helping to end loneliness in Mid Sussex.

Because at Boutique Care Homes, and at Keymer Hall, we believe that care is more than just a service; it’s a feeling. It’s about connection, compassion, and community. It’s about making sure everyone feels valued, seen, and truly at home.