KFC Youth Foundation grants £18K to support local charities in Brighton
With almost £500k given in total grants this year to more than 150 local causes across the UK, these grants mark KFC Youth Foundation’s biggest ever funding round to date, as KFC celebrates 60 years in the UK and Ireland.
Local Brighton-based community groups receiving grants include Livestock and The Trees Community Association.
Trees Community Association is a small charity managing the Willingdon Trees Community Centre for the benefit of the local community. Willingdon Trees is amongst the 20% most deprived neighbourhoods in England. The KFC Youth Foundation Grant has been used to put together a community event which aims to shed light on violence against women and girls, allow 15 young people to attend Eastbourne Pride, and organise a glow in the dark Halloween Disco for children living on the estate.
Claire Gordon, Youth Engagement, Trees Community Association: “Working with the young people from Trees Youth Voice is very rewarding. There have been so many positive changes to their confidence, life skills and how the think about their futures. I’ve had to become a better youth worker just to keep up with them.”
The KFC Youth Foundation aims to create a lasting positive impact on the lives of young people, through grants provided to grassroots community organisations. Since its launch ten years ago, it has delivered over £10 million to community groups providing education, career, and personal growth opportunities for young people across the UK.
The impact of this funding within the local communities that KFC serves is shown in KFC’s first ever economic and community impact report, Believing in chicken since 65, which explores KFC’s contribution to the UK economy and communities, as it celebrates 60 years in the UK&I. The findings demonstrate the positive impact of KFC in the South East, which includes:
- KFC adds £135 each year to the local economy in the South East
- KFC has created 6,000 jobs in the South East
- In total, KFC has contributed an estimated £11.6 billion to the UK economy over the last 60 years, through its investment in restaurants, suppliers and jobs.
Jenny Packwood, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer, KFC Pan-Europe said: “The outlook for young people is tougher than ever before, which is why the KFC Youth Foundation funds local charities across the UK that help young people access support and opportunities to unlock their potential. The Foundation’s latest round of funding is the biggest yet and forms a crucial part of KFC’s commitment to supporting the communities we serve as we mark 60 years in the UK".