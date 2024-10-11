Kick off for Burwash Explorers to learn Skills for Life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burwash and Etchingham Scouts are holding taster sessions for young people aged 14 to 17 so they can find out more about what Explorer Scouts can achieve. Chief Scout, Dwany Fields says “Scouts gives thousands of young people a place to belong and find their place in the world. We give them the skills to succeed and belief in themselves.”

Starting on Saturday 19th October, Burwash Explorers will be welcoming potential Explorers to join them at Kiteye Campsite from 1pm-9pm for an afternoon of Adventure. Contact Joe at [email protected] or 07562 260169 to sign up or for more information.

92% of young people say they learn skills for life with Scouts. Alongside your new friends, you’ll master the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run, and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school.

On the day, Explorers will get the opportunity to try out a variety of activities including Hawk Throwing, Wood Carving, Problem Solving and Campfire Cooking. 85% of young people taking part in activities through Scouts they have never tried before. But “let’s never forget that Scouts is powered by volunteers,” says Dwayne Fields. “We can only offer these great opportunities if we have enough adult volunteers to deliver them. As a volunteer myself, I know that it can be as much fun for us as it is for the young people. We make friends and learn new skills along the way.”

Adventures with Scouts

Develop a sense of ownership with Explorers. Their next taster sessions will take place on the evening of Friday 15th November, collaborating together to build their unit and have a say on what they want to do. Burwash Explorer’s final taster session of 2024 will take place on the evening of Friday 6th December at an adventurous indoor activity centre chosen by the Explorers!

Burwash and Etchingham Scouts are also looking for additional volunteers to support the Explorer Unit. This could be working directly with the teenagers, or as a Trustee, or doing some work in the background which might be IT, administration or fund raising to name but a few. Volunteer Chris said, “Being a volunteer has changed me quite drastically. I never thought I'd be able to lead children in activities. I didn't have the capability or confidence. Now I do.”