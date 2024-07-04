Kids Capers nursery hosts a tea party for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In June, Kid Capers day nursery held a Blooming Tea party to raise money for Marie Curie. Staff and parents were encouraged to bring in some cake for us to sell along with tea and coffee.

On the day parents attended with their children, the staff hosted games for the children to participate in while the parents socialised.

We held a tombola at the end of the event where parents won wonderful prizes from the help of staff, parents and some local companies such as Fishers Farm, Hobbledown, Treasure Chest, Little Street, Tulley's Farm, Cinnamons Curry House, Carlton Clinic and Gatleys Pet Shop.

In total we raised £421.50.

Thank you from Kids Capers

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed and to the companies who donated us generous prizes!