Kids eat for £1 this summer at Havens Connections Café, Newhaven.

By Francesca Lowton
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 16:08 BST
Families across the Havens can enjoy big savings this summer with the “Kids Eat for £1” offer at Havens Connections Café, Newhaven. Running weekdays from 10am to 3pm, the scheme provides children with a hot, nutritious meal or a takeaway lunch box for just £1 and there’s no minimum spend required.

Launched in August 2024 and running throughout the year, the initiative is part of the café’s mission to support families during the cost-of-living crisis. “We know many families are struggling,” said Café Manager Julia Dunstan. “This is about easing some of that pressure. Children can get a healthy, tasty lunch at a price that’s affordable.”

Located in Hillcrest Community Centre, the café is known for its warm atmosphere and fresh, kid-friendly meals like jacket potatoes, sandwiches, and daily specials.

The café also offers a pay-it-forward scheme, allowing visitors to donate meals for others facing food insecurity, or access meals themselves.

Havens Connections Café

For more information visit: https://www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/ or to donate to the Cafés Pay it Forward Scheme visit: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/payitforwardcafe?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR12MidoXas2ZEv6nhJoNpVvY_UJM_DvgeLR-fmsmbR7qr9tLQ0SZ19RAmI_aem_9x8k3wXtYO7Us2o5kFLR6w

