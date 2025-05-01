Kids eat for £1 this summer at Havens Connections Café, Newhaven.
Launched in August 2024 and running throughout the year, the initiative is part of the café’s mission to support families during the cost-of-living crisis. “We know many families are struggling,” said Café Manager Julia Dunstan. “This is about easing some of that pressure. Children can get a healthy, tasty lunch at a price that’s affordable.”
Located in Hillcrest Community Centre, the café is known for its warm atmosphere and fresh, kid-friendly meals like jacket potatoes, sandwiches, and daily specials.
The café also offers a pay-it-forward scheme, allowing visitors to donate meals for others facing food insecurity, or access meals themselves.
For more information visit: https://www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/ or to donate to the Cafés Pay it Forward Scheme visit: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/payitforwardcafe?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR12MidoXas2ZEv6nhJoNpVvY_UJM_DvgeLR-fmsmbR7qr9tLQ0SZ19RAmI_aem_9x8k3wXtYO7Us2o5kFLR6w