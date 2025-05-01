Kids eat for £1 this summer at Havens Connections Café, Newhaven.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families across the Havens can enjoy big savings this summer with the “Kids Eat for £1” offer at Havens Connections Café, Newhaven. Running weekdays from 10am to 3pm, the scheme provides children with a hot, nutritious meal or a takeaway lunch box for just £1 and there’s no minimum spend required.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in August 2024 and running throughout the year, the initiative is part of the café’s mission to support families during the cost-of-living crisis. “We know many families are struggling,” said Café Manager Julia Dunstan. “This is about easing some of that pressure. Children can get a healthy, tasty lunch at a price that’s affordable.”

Located in Hillcrest Community Centre, the café is known for its warm atmosphere and fresh, kid-friendly meals like jacket potatoes, sandwiches, and daily specials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The café also offers a pay-it-forward scheme, allowing visitors to donate meals for others facing food insecurity, or access meals themselves.

Havens Connections Café

For more information visit: https://www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/ or to donate to the Cafés Pay it Forward Scheme visit: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/payitforwardcafe?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR12MidoXas2ZEv6nhJoNpVvY_UJM_DvgeLR-fmsmbR7qr9tLQ0SZ19RAmI_aem_9x8k3wXtYO7Us2o5kFLR6w