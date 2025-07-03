Kids Play at ESK Eastbourne is a huge success

Kids Play: Imagination, Exploration, and Fun All Under One Roof. Open 7 days a week, Kids Play is an all-in-one play centre designed to spark imagination, support social interaction, and encourage open-ended fun for children of all abilities.

With three exciting areas of play and a private sensory room for hire, Kids Play offers a welcoming space where little ones can learn, grow, and most importantly – have fun! Three Play Zones to Explore:

Soft Play: A safe and vibrant space for little explorers to climb, slide and tumble while building confidence and coordination.

Messy Play Room: Perfect for developing fine motor skills, this area features tuff trays filled with sensory materials like play dough, sand, and soft ball runs — all without the stress of paint or excessive mess. Felt activity boards and chalkboards offer even more ways to get creative.

Role Play Village: A world of make-believe where children can step into the shoes of a firefighter, vet, shop assistant, gardener, construction worker, or even enjoy a meal at the pretend diner. Imagination knows no bounds here!

A Sensory room. The sensory room is available for private half-hour bookings, suitable for up to 5–6 people at one flat rate. This calm, stimulating space is ideal for children who benefit from a quieter, more personalised environment.

With affordable pricing and a focus on child-led learning through play, Kids Play is quickly becoming a favourite spot for families — and there’s still more to come as the centre continues to grow!

Run by Colette – with 30+ years of experience, a Degree in Early Years, SEN trained, and a proud mum of 4 and nanny to 2 – Kids Play is all about affordable fun play with purpose!

