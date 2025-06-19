Kids' sewing machine class in Eastbourne, make your very own scrunchies!
Join us for a scrunchie making morning. We will have a choice of fabric and sizes for you to choose from. You will leave with at least one scrunchie and the instructions to make more at home.
All materials and tools will be provided.
If you need glasses please bring them with you. Tie or clip long hair back and wear closed toe shoes.
Your tutor - Lauren
Lauren runs Sew Cosy Patterns with her sister Caitlin.
Together they design and create sewing patterns, kits and accessories as well as running courses both in person and online.
Lauren believes that sewing should be enjoyable and easy, she loves sharing her passion for making and helping people to become more confident using sewing machines.
This class is limited to 6 place book is essential. Tickets cost £28 all materials and sewing machines are provided.
Booking:
You can book in the Studio in Eastbourne or online at
maker-studio.co.uk
Visit us:
52 Ocklynge Rad, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1PR