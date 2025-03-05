Kieran Mullan MP joins Battle Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting

Last Friday, Battle MP, Kieran Mullan, joined members of the Battle Chamber of Commerce at the Bull Inn on Battle High Street for a networking breakfast to hear more about business challenges and opportunities in the town and to answer questions from members.

Discussions were led by Chamber President, Darren Buss, and Vice President, Sarah Truman, and focused on a number of key issues which impact businesses. These included business rates, traffic congestion and HGVs along the high street, car parking charges, public toilets and shop-lifting. Kieran offered to support the Chamber members raise these issues with appropriate bodies and to champion their campaigns.

Kieran Mullan MP said “It was really good to meet with so many business owners at the Battle Chamber breakfast to hear first-hand about the issues which affect them. Small businesses are vital to towns like Battle by providing employment opportunities, economic growth and ensuring our high streets remain an important focal point for the community. I know that issues like parking, traffic congestion, business rates and crime affect their ability to grow and thrive which is why I am keen to support them in their bid to ensure Battle remains a thriving town in which to live and work as well as an attractive place to visit.”

Darren Buss, President of Battle Chamber of Commerce said "We thank Kieran for joining us for a constructive meeting. Businesses in Battle are facing a number of issues that are having an impact on footfall in the town and it is so important to have these open discussions. Our goal as a chamber is to improve our wonderful high street, support our excellent businesses, and create a better community for Battle and surrounding areas. The support of our local MP is an important element in achieving our goals."