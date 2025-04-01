Kieran Mullan MP supporting local people with Parkinson’s disease

Last Autumn, Dr Kieran Mullan, and our local Parkinson’s nurse, Mike Scott, who works from the Conquest Hospital, kindly attended one of our meetings, to discuss the difficulties, people living with Parkinson’s disease have to endure.

Consequently, Dr Kieran Mullan joined, and attended, the “All Parliamentary Group “ to learn more about these difficulties, and possible changes needed for people living with P.D. He was also present for today’s drop in session.

As a group, our ultimate aim is to support each other, and improve the care and understanding of people living with this degenerative, progressive disease.

We held a “World Parkinson’s day” coffee morning and raffle ,to raise funds for Parkinson’s U.K., who tirelessly strive to support, educate, research and advocate for the Parkinson’s community. If you are newly diagnosed, Parkinson’s U.K. website has a wealth of information and support, on all issues Parkinson’s related.

Viv Nock liaised with the Del la Warr Pavilion, who have very kindly agreed to lighting it blue, on Friday April 11th. On Sunday the 6th of April, some of our group will be walking from Galley Hill to the Del la Warr, to raise awareness of World Parkinson’s day.

We as a group fully support the proposed “Parky Charter “, which requests much needed legislation improvement to key issues relating to better care, and understanding of Parkinson’s disease .

If you would like to help people with PD, to life altering, significant changes, please sign our “Parky Charter petition “, which will be debated in government, when we reach 100,000 signatures.

Other excellent sources of Parkinson’s information, I can personally recommend are.

Podcasts by The Mover’s and Shakers ( authors of the Parky Charter)

Podcasts - No Silver Bullet

Podcasts- 2 Parkies in a Pod

Anything at all by Sir Bas Bloem ( world renown Parkinson’s Neurologist)

Many thanks,

Linda Clarke

Campaign Volunteer for Parkinson’s U.K.

