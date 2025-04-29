Kieran Mullen MP goes on a litter picking adventure in Bexhill

By Geoff Tompkins
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 09:08 BST
Our team of litter pickers have been doing their bit in Bexhill for over six years now, going out at least twice a month and assisting at major Bexhill events with their very prominent and eye-catching gazebo, you can catch up with them at the Horse Show, the Carnival, The Custom Car Show in the Polegrove as well as the Lions Street Markets. More and more people have joined us on our adventures over that time, and they really do make a bit difference in the areas they try and cover.

Our MP visited a number of cafés, restaurants and shops as he helped pick up the odd piece of stray litter , he met Gopikka in Homely Treatz in Western Road, Anne in the Evangelical Bookshop in the Mall, Craig in the booming Darts Shop, finishing up in The Grill House, Marina, where the Romanian owners, Bogdan & Anna greeted him with a traditional Romanian welcome.

They were so delighted with the visit that they presented Geoff, who organised the morning with a special bottle of Rose wine! Surely it should have been red!!!!

The Grill House

1. Contributed

The Grill House Photo: Submitted

Meeting Anne in the Evangelical Bookshop

2. Contributed

Meeting Anne in the Evangelical Bookshop Photo: Submitted

Dr Kieran Mullen MP with some of the Jesus Loves Bexhill litter pickers

3. Contributed

Dr Kieran Mullen MP with some of the Jesus Loves Bexhill litter pickers Photo: Submitted

Dr Mullen MP with Craig the owner of the Darts Shop in Western Road

4. Contributed

Dr Mullen MP with Craig the owner of the Darts Shop in Western Road Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Bexhill
