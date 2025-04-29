Kieran Mullen MP goes on a litter picking adventure in Bexhill

Our team of litter pickers have been doing their bit in Bexhill for over six years now, going out at least twice a month and assisting at major Bexhill events with their very prominent and eye-catching gazebo, you can catch up with them at the Horse Show, the Carnival, The Custom Car Show in the Polegrove as well as the Lions Street Markets. More and more people have joined us on our adventures over that time, and they really do make a bit difference in the areas they try and cover.