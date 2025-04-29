Kieran Mullen MP goes on a litter picking adventure in Bexhill

Our MP visited a number of cafés, restaurants and shops as he helped pick up the odd piece of stray litter , he met Gopikka in Homely Treatz in Western Road, Anne in the Evangelical Bookshop in the Mall, Craig in the booming Darts Shop, finishing up in The Grill House, Marina, where the Romanian owners, Bogdan & Anna greeted him with a traditional Romanian welcome.
They were so delighted with the visit that they presented Geoff, who organised the morning with a special bottle of Rose wine! Surely it should have been red!!!!
1 / 2