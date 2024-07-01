Kiko’s Cat Cafe opens doors to raise money for People’s Animal Welfare Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sun was shining down on Kiko’s Cat Cafe in Rye on the last Saturday of June, as they opened their doors to raise money for their charity partner, People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society).

Kiko’s offered free visitor sessions, allowing the public to meet and learn about the rescue cats residing at the cafe whilst having some play and cuddle time.

The only one of its kind in the UK, Kiko’s focuses on fostering rescued cats from PAW Society, helping them find their forever homes and giving them a second chance at life.

The day saw lots of fun activities, including a raffle, stalls selling handmade items and fun games for visitors to play, including ‘guess the number of cat treats in the jar’.

The team at Kiko's Cat Cafe welcomed visitors to their Charity Day.

All proceeds raised were donated to PAW Society, so they can continue their fantastic work of rescuing animals from dire situations.

Those who attended sessions got to enjoy playtime and cuddles with the 15 cats that are currently being fostered at Kiko’s Cat Cafe, all of whom are available for adoption.

The day’s fantastic efforts raised over £600. Cafe owners Jak and April said: “We had a fantastic day raising both money and awareness for PAW Society, it was amazing to see so much support from everyone that came through the doors.

"Kiko’s and PAW Society couldn’t continue to do what we do without the generosity of animal lovers everywhere, here’s to a future of saving more paws”.