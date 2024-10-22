Kilburn & Strode supports Neurokinex Kids through £1,000 grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kilburn & Strode’s Innovation for All Foundation is proud to announce its support for Neurokinex Kids, a cutting-edge rehabilitation charity helping children living with spinal cord injuries (SCI) and other neuromuscular conditions.

Neurokinex Kids was selected as one of the beneficiaries of Kilburn & Strode’s 2024 annual charity awards, which aims to support innovative projects and organisations making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

The Innovation for All Foundation, established in 2019, donates a percentage of Kilburn & Strode’s annual profits to fund projects under its theme of ‘Innovation for Good.’ Over the past few years, the foundation has supported more than 20 charities. Neurokinex Kids stood out for its pioneering use of technology in SCI and neuromuscular rehabilitation and its long-term, life-changing impact on the children it serves.

Dr Caelia Bryn-Jacobsen, Partner and Chair of the Innovation for All Foundation and Courtney Rhoden, Patent Administrator, visited Neurokinex Gatwick to meet with trainers, children and their families.

During the visit, they experienced first-hand the state-of-the-art rehabilitation programmes in action and even took part in the annual “Step-Up Challenge,” a fundraising initiative that safeguards the charity’s Step Up Scheme for newly injured clients.

Dr Bryn-Jacobsen reflected on the visit, saying, “The dedication of the Neurokinex team to create long-term benefits and positive outcomes for children is truly inspiring. It was an honour to meet the team, witness their work and see how the funding will help support Neurokinex’s remarkable efforts.”

The grant awarded by the Innovation for All Foundation will fund bursaries, essential research and new rehabilitation equipment, helping Neurokinex Kids continue its vital work in providing access to specialised therapy for children.

Neurokinex Fundraising Director Kate Thornton-Jones shared her gratitude for Kilburn & Strode’s support, emphasising how critical grants like this are for the ongoing development of their programmes.

“The funds provided will go a long way toward ensuring that children from all backgrounds can benefit from our cutting-edge rehabilitation, regardless of financial constraints. The support from Kilburn & Strode is invaluable to us in continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in SCI recovery.”

The collaboration with Neurokinex Kids is a natural fit for Kilburn & Strode’s Foundation Fund, which seeks out projects that combine innovation with sustainability and community impact.

As Dr Bryn-Jacobsen noted: “We look forward to seeing the achievements Neurokinex will reach with the Fund’s support and we are eager to continue finding opportunities to collaborate on CSR initiatives that align with our mission of innovation for good.”