Kindness changed African boy’s life
Teachers saw Sam’s potential and, with a business admin degree and experience with British American Tobacco behind him, today he’s an executive with Kenya’s Tea Board in Mombasa.
“I’ve got so many reasons for gratitude to John that I call him ‘Father’,” says Sam, who recalls previous visits to the UK (Melanie is a professional musician in Manchester) and John’s 1998 visit to Kenya when there was bombing at the US embassy, just before his memorable safari.
John has been living in Chichester for two years since leaving Arundel where he was a book publisher. He is a member of Christ Church (URC/Methodist), off South Street, where his Kenyan friends shared a service on Sunday morning.
Local Save The Children chair Linda Savage said, “John and Sam’s story is inspiring and I’m delighted to have met them. The charity continues to work to meet the changing and ever-increasing needs, particularly in education, healthcare and child protection of millions of children in the UK and across the world. Next year our branch, now the oldest in existence, celebrates its 80th anniversary. We are planning to make it a year of celebratory local events.”