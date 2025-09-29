King's Church Bexhill open weekend
Sam Akrasi the Bexhill venue leader said “We were so pleased to be able to purchase the former Methodist Church in Sackville Road and to start using it again for Christian worship, right in the centre of Bexhill. We are conscious that we are building on the long heritage that the Methodists established through regular prayer and service to the community. We believe that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is good news for Bexhill and for every person in our community and we want to demonstrate that through the way we use the building. Already we have regular Sunday services, a weekly Totz group and regular community activities taking place here.”
The church is having an open weekend on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October, when people from the community are invited to see the building, meet people from the church congregation and contribute their own ideas on how the building could be used well. There will be free activities for children, music, prayer, refreshments and cream teas, available at different times throughout the Saturday. On Sunday, everyone is invited to go along to their service to hear what they believe and to worship with them.
Below is the timetable for the weekend.
Saturday 11th October: free tea and coffee, building tours, live music, slide show
10:00 – 11:00 Children’s Play and Craft
11:00 – 12:30 Children’s Entertainer
2:30 – 4:00 Free Cream Tea
Sunday 12th October
10:30 – 11:00 Tea and Coffee
11:00 – 12:30 Church for All the Family
The leaders and members of King’s Church look forward to welcoming everyone to their church and to their new home in the centre of Bexhill.