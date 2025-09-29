King's Church Bexhill open weekend

King’s Church 1066 has recently bought the former Methodist Church in Sackville Road and is using the building for their regular Sunday services and other midweek activities. King’s Church 1066 started in Hastings just over 50 years ago and now has venues in Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill. The Bexhill Church was started seven years ago and has been meeting weekly in hired rooms at Bexhill College.

Sam Akrasi the Bexhill venue leader said “We were so pleased to be able to purchase the former Methodist Church in Sackville Road and to start using it again for Christian worship, right in the centre of Bexhill. We are conscious that we are building on the long heritage that the Methodists established through regular prayer and service to the community. We believe that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is good news for Bexhill and for every person in our community and we want to demonstrate that through the way we use the building. Already we have regular Sunday services, a weekly Totz group and regular community activities taking place here.”

The church is having an open weekend on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October, when people from the community are invited to see the building, meet people from the church congregation and contribute their own ideas on how the building could be used well. There will be free activities for children, music, prayer, refreshments and cream teas, available at different times throughout the Saturday. On Sunday, everyone is invited to go along to their service to hear what they believe and to worship with them.

Below is the timetable for the weekend.

King's Church, Sackville Road

Saturday 11th October: free tea and coffee, building tours, live music, slide show

10:00 – 11:00 Children’s Play and Craft

11:00 – 12:30 Children’s Entertainer

2:30 – 4:00 Free Cream Tea

Sunday morning, King's Church

Sunday 12th October

10:30 – 11:00 Tea and Coffee

11:00 – 12:30 Church for All the Family

The leaders and members of King’s Church look forward to welcoming everyone to their church and to their new home in the centre of Bexhill.