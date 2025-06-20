Kings Trust supported artist to feature at International Mini Meeting 2025 in Laughton

Mini enthusiast and CGI artist Sam Howson is gearing up for Mini festival IMM 2025, where he’ll unveil an exclusive piece created especially for the event.

Sam, who has cerebral palsy, has developed a niche art business that includes producing CGI artwork of classic Minis. He’s been supported in his work by The King’s Trust, including taking courses that helped him to develop confidence, communication and people skills.

He explains “Cerebral palsy impacts my mobility and limits the types of jobs that I can do. I tried freelancing, but this wasn’t sustainable and I spent a lot of time being stuck in the same room, which wasn’t good for me.”

Things changed when Sam discovered his love of classic Minis, buying his first one, a 1993 Rover Mini Sprite, in 2017. “I’ve done all sorts of modifications over the years to really make it my own. But by far the most important has been retro-fitting electric power steering and a left-foot accelerator, which made it more accessible for me to drive independently.”

Minis at IMM

With encouragement from the King’s Trust, Sam turned his passion into a business: “This tiny car has opened doors for me to start building a career doing what I love, with incredible people by my side.

“Now I’ve been asked to appear at IMM 2025, where enthusiasts from all over the world are coming together to celebrate the Mini’s 66th birthday .”

For this niche festival, which takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Laughton Showground in Sussex, Sam is producing a very special print. “It’s still in development but I’m planning to symbolise the diversity of the nationalities represented at the event.”

As well as offering a limited number of prints for purchase, Sam will present one signed, A2, framed print to an attendee who is deemed to have embraced the ‘spirit of IMM 2025’.

Example of Sam's artwork

One of the event organisers, Roger Agate explained the concept of the award: “People travel not just from the UK but around the world to attend IMM. So we’ll be asking for nominations during the festival; it could be someone who has overcome the odds to get to Sussex, whether that’s travel difficulties, vehicle hiccups or perhaps a personal challenge – like Sam’s limitations with cerebral palsy.

“But equally it could be the person who found extra tent pegs to help a fellow camper out, made a cuppa for a neighbour tired from their journey or just gave some really useful advice that helped someone out. It doesn’t matter how big or small the effort, every nomination will be considered!”

Sam will present this special prize during the Saturday programme of events, which also includes loudest exhaust heats, Mini club games and competitions and rocker cover racing, when old Mini engine parts are creatively transformed into racing vehicles. He added: “I fell in love with Minis because they’re full of personality and character, they're great fun to drive and every single one has its own story to tell – some of which we’re hoping to hear in the nominations!”

Sponsored by Mini UK and Mini Sport, IMM 2025 is open to all, not just Mini owners. It’s family-friendly, with a dedicated children’s activity zone and plenty to entertain motoring fans of all ages including live music and DJ sets.

The event is strictly non-profit, with surplus funds donated to charity. For full details visit: www.imm2025.org