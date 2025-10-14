Kingsland House Care Home hosted an un-fur-gettable charity dog show for residents and local pups!

Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham organised a Dog Show to raise money for The Dogs Trust which took place in their own grounds on Saturday 10th October 2025.

Kingsland House invited proud pet owners to show off their furry friends in a dog competition, judged by local dog trainer Jason Yesilada. Local families, relatives of residents, and team members at the care home were invited to bring their dogs to participate in the show, which included competitions such as "best trick," "waggiest tail," and "best puppy."

14 adorable dogs arrived paw-lished to perfection, ready to win the hearts of the residents and fetch first place. Many pooches won their category including Honey, Mary & Tango, who took home rosettes and received endless treats.

There were also some local stall holders with an array of goodies for everyone to peruse and purchase plus a local photographer too to capture some beautiful poses for the proud owners to treasure.

As part of the event, the home raised £50 by charging £1 for entry to each class in the competition. The funds will be donated to The Dogs Trust, a charity that helps when a dog is in distress, when a dog needs a home, or when an owner needs a helping hand (or paw) – or they just can’t cope.

Animal therapy can be an incredible way to support older adults, especially for those living with dementia. Animals are amazing at promoting socialisation, reducing stress, and providing comfort. These dogs encouraged social interaction within our home and raised spirits through their unconditional love and joyful personalities.

Ana Hyne, General Manager at Kingsland House Care Home, said: “The event was wonderful and truly brought joy to everyone involved. It was lovely to involve the local community too.”

Kingsland House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Kingsland House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 69 residents from respite care to long term stays.