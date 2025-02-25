Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham invites community to open day

Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of tea and cake, informative discussions and tours of the home on Saturday 5th April.

Taking place between 10am and 4pm, guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Sohail Daniel, Senior General Manager at Kingsland House says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Kingsland House will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Kingsland House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.