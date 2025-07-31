Kitted out – housebuilder is helping with uniform costs for primary school children

Thanks to working in partnership with uniform supplier Trutex, Hyde Housing is supporting families with primary school age children with their uniform costs, by providing thousands of uniform vouchers.

Hyde is emailing or texting voucher codes (£50 a child) to all Hyde households where a primary school aged child is included as a household member. The vouchers can then be redeemed online with Trutex.

Andy Hulme, Hyde’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We know that times are still tough and we’re doing everything we can to help. The cost of living crisis has meant that buying school uniform is an even bigger concern than usual for families.

“Thanks to working in partnership with Trutex, we’re hoping to make things a little bit easier by supporting families with primary school age children with their uniform costs – helping put some money back in people’s pockets.”

Matthew Easter, CEO of Trutex commented:

“We understand that, although our uniform is designed to last until it is outgrown, there is a cost to kitting children out for school, which for some parents is tough. Our partnership with Hyde reflects our shared belief that every child deserves to start the school year feeling confident, equal, and ready to learn.”

Thousands of vouchers have been sent out, and already the feedback from customers has been incredibly positive, including:

“This voucher came at just the right time and was so needed. It helped me ease the burden in such a meaningful way. It might seem like a small gesture but to me, it meant a great deal.”

and

“I was wondering how I was going to budget for the uniform this summer. And it’s my son’s birthday this month. This has helped immensely. Thank you.”

The vouchers are thanks to Hyde Charitable Trust and social value contributions from our partners, including Trutex.

As well as helping children with uniform costs, Hyde’s also encouraging children’s physical and mental health by promoting play. Hyde’s working with 60 community partners across its neighbourhoods to distribute over 2,000 basketballs for free.

If you are a Hyde customer with primary school aged children, look out for your voucher and how to update your family’s details, to make sure you receive the correct voucher amount.