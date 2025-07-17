Knitting heroes across Sussex smash Big Knit target, raising thousands for local Age UK

Knitting heroes across Sussex have raised over £6,000 for Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) as part of the Big Knit campaign, supporting the charity’s vital work with older people. Since the campaign’s launch last October, knitters across Sussex have hand-made over 20,000 hats, smashing the target set. The Big Knit is in collaboration with Innocent, who are donating 30p for every woolly smoothie-cap knitted. Bottles hitting the shelves this October will be topped with the knitters’ wonderful creations, including lions, unicorns and traditional bobble hats.

The money raised through the campaign will fund Age UK WSBH’s services, including home visitors fighting loneliness, wellbeing support keeping older generations healthy, or social clubs building new connections. The campaign isn’t just a fundraiser; it’s also an opportunity for older people feeling isolated or lonely to feel real purpose, and to join with others to work towards a shared goal.

One group known as the ‘Arcade Knitters’ have done just that; the fifty members have produced over 6,000 hats to donate to Age UK WSBH and have been enjoying knitting together for the cause.

For Jean in Rustington, The Big Knit is a chance to find joy in her knitting. Jean receives support from her Age UK WSBH Home Helper, Nichola, and crafting the hats for the charity gives her the opportunity to ‘give back’ to the charity.

The Big Knit 2025 is a huge success, both for Age UK WSBH and the communities it works with. All the knitting heroes have helped to build a better future for older generations, helping to change the way we age.

Jenny Freeman, Age UK WSBH’s Head of Fundraising, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everybody that's taken part in the Big Knit for us. It’s made such a difference. There's been some cool designs: stormtroopers, post boxes, strawberries, clangers, a Pikachu – which I especially liked. We have raised over £6,000 for people feeling lonely or isolated, or for those in need of access to information or services. We're incredibly grateful to everyone - It's going to have a really big impact!”

To find out more about Age UK WSBH’s services, to volunteer or to donate, please visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk, call 0800 019 1310 or email [email protected]