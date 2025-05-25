Knockhatch Adventure Park welcomes rare twin ring-tailed lemurs

Knockhatch Adventure Park has announced the birth of twin ring-tailed lemurs on Monday, 19th May, 2025.

Ring-tailed lemurs, from Madagascar, usually have a single baby each year. So, healthy twins are rare and good news for the park, showing their breeding programme is working well.

"Twin ring-tailed lemurs aren't common, and the team are already in love with them. The mother is looking after them well; they're currently very small, around 10 cm in length, and depend on her," said keeper Tom Donovan.

Visitors to Knockhatch Adventure Park can see the new lemurs suckling in the outdoor enclosure. While the twins are young and stay close to their mother, they can be seen as she moves around. In a few weeks they will start clinging to her back, even as she jumps from rope to rope.

This news highlights Knockhatch Adventure Park's continued commitment to wildlife conservation and education.

Knockhatch Adventure Park offers a family day out with a zoo, rides, the official Sherlock Holmes Experience, and adventure play. Visit knockhatch.com for more information.