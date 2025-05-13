Lace up your boots for the Petworth Way: a new trail unveiling the hidden beauty of the Western Weald

The Great Sussex Way, the destination management organisation for Chichester District, is delighted to be promoting a new walking route in West Sussex: The Petworth Way. The trail is inspired by Petworth resident Gerald Gresham Cook and brought to life by experienced walk leader Malinka van der Gaauw of Rural Strides.

A thoughtfully curated 25-mile route, The Petworth Way, offers a unique two-day journey through the less-trodden paths of the Western Weald, promising a refreshing escape into the heart of the South Downs National Park and connecting the market towns of Haslemere and Arundel.

The walk begins in the wooded hills around Haslemere, climbing to Blackdown, the highest point in Sussex, offering panoramic views. From there, the path descends through vineyards and farmland, arriving at Petworth, the historic and geographic heart of the route. Walkers can overnight in Petworth, exploring its food, art galleries, antique and independent shops, and the magnificent Petworth House and Park.

Day two leads eastward across the River Rother and the Downs, past Bignor Roman Villa, through historic parkland, and alongside the River Arun, with the outline of Hiorne Tower and Arundel Castle guiding walkers to the journey's end.

View from Blackdown

Though not officially waymarked, the route is easily navigable using detailed maps and guidance from Rural Strides. With train stations at either end, the Petworth Way invites a car-free, sustainable, and slow-paced adventure.

Malinka van der Gaauw of Rural Strides says: “The Petworth Way is an invitation to rediscover the quiet magic of the English countryside and the joy of journeying on foot. It's a chance to set off in one place and arrive somewhere entirely different, carried only by your own two feet.”

Natasha McLeod of The Great Sussex Way says: The Petworth Way is a brilliant new addition to West Sussex’s walking scene - perfect for a car-free summer escape. With train stations at both ends and charming local spots to refuel along the way, this trail proves the journey really is the reward.

For full details, maps, and route guides, visit: Rural Strides Petworth Way.