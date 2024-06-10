Lady C says no to Strictly…and has a ball
In an exclusive interview I asked Lady C, 74, who famously clashed with campmates Duncan Bannatyne, Tony Hadley and Yvette Fielding in the jungle, if Strictly have approached her to be a contestant.
She replied: “It’s been discussed and the answer is I’m not particularly interested. I’m too old and I just don’t think it’s my sort of thing.
"I used to love dancing but I’m not sure I have natural ability as a dancer. Also I get tired very easily and I hate physical exercise, so I don’t think it would ever have been my thing. My idea of exercise is to lie back and let it all happen around me!”
However, the public have a brief chance to see Lady C strut her stuff alongside other celebrities as she is hosting a charity Summer Ball at her stately Sussex home Castle Goring on July 20.
“Quite a few well-known people are coming, though I won’t name them as I think that’s tacky, and it’s open to the public to buy tickets as well.
“When you’re the hostess it’s really difficult to be dancing as well as speaking to people, but I will most likely dance for a few minutes.”