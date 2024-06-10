Lady C says no to Strictly…and has a ball

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal author and Worthing resident Lady Colin Campbell, a memorable contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015, has turned down Strictly Come Dancing.

In an exclusive interview I asked Lady C, 74, who famously clashed with campmates Duncan Bannatyne, Tony Hadley and Yvette Fielding in the jungle, if Strictly have approached her to be a contestant.

She replied: “It’s been discussed and the answer is I’m not particularly interested. I’m too old and I just don’t think it’s my sort of thing.

"I used to love dancing but I’m not sure I have natural ability as a dancer. Also I get tired very easily and I hate physical exercise, so I don’t think it would ever have been my thing. My idea of exercise is to lie back and let it all happen around me!”

However, the public have a brief chance to see Lady C strut her stuff alongside other celebrities as she is hosting a charity Summer Ball at her stately Sussex home Castle Goring on July 20.

“Quite a few well-known people are coming, though I won’t name them as I think that’s tacky, and it’s open to the public to buy tickets as well.