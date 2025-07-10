Lady C’s summer ball raises funds for Care for Veterans
The annual Castle Goring Summer Ball was held at Lady Campbell’s iconic home, close to the Worthing care home, on 5 July.
Over £5,000 was raised through the dinner, which included a sumptuous three-course meal and charity auction and raffle, with prizes including an afternoon tea with Lady C, as she is affectionately known. The evening ended with a DJ playing as guests partied into the early hours.
It is the third year in a row that Lady C has hosted an annual ball for Care for Veterans.
There were over 160 guests attending, and afterwards Lady C said: “I always look forward to the Castle Goring Summer Ball, it’s a wonderful evening. It is also a privilege to raise money for the Care for Veterans Home at the same time.”
Clare Silva is Care for Veterans’ High Value Events & Corporate Manager, and was among the guests at the summer ball. She said: “We’re grateful to Lady C for her continued support to Care for Veterans. This fantastic evening has helped raise a huge sum of money, which will help us continue providing outstanding care to an extraordinary group of people.”
Care for Veterans provides long-term nursing, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care to veterans and their families who live with disabilities, including acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions. The Home is now part of the Royal Star & Garter group, following a recent merger.
For more information on Care for Veterans, go to www.careforveterans.org.uk