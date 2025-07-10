Lady C’s summer ball raises funds for Care for Veterans

Lady Colin Campbell has thrown her annual summer ball for Care for Veterans, raising thousands for the charity.

The annual Castle Goring Summer Ball was held at Lady Campbell’s iconic home, close to the Worthing care home, on 5 July.

Over £5,000 was raised through the dinner, which included a sumptuous three-course meal and charity auction and raffle, with prizes including an afternoon tea with Lady C, as she is affectionately known. The evening ended with a DJ playing as guests partied into the early hours.

It is the third year in a row that Lady C has hosted an annual ball for Care for Veterans.

Care for Veterans volunteer Helena Sedlmayr, Marketing and Events Support Officer Georgia Slade, and High Value Events & Corporate Manager Clare Silva all attended the Castle Goring Summer Ball, which raised money for the Worthing Home

There were over 160 guests attending, and afterwards Lady C said: “I always look forward to the Castle Goring Summer Ball, it’s a wonderful evening. It is also a privilege to raise money for the Care for Veterans Home at the same time.”

Clare Silva is Care for Veterans’ High Value Events & Corporate Manager, and was among the guests at the summer ball. She said: “We’re grateful to Lady C for her continued support to Care for Veterans. This fantastic evening has helped raise a huge sum of money, which will help us continue providing outstanding care to an extraordinary group of people.”

Care for Veterans provides long-term nursing, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care to veterans and their families who live with disabilities, including acquired brain injury and degenerative neurological conditions. The Home is now part of the Royal Star & Garter group, following a recent merger.

For more information on Care for Veterans, go to www.careforveterans.org.uk