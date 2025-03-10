Lancing Art Club's free taster day to help celebrate new name

Lancing Art Club Open/Taster Day

Lancing Art Club is diversifying and changing it’s name to Lancing Art and Craft Club.

If you paint or draw the chances are you will have other crafts up your sleeve so now's the time to come along, bring your craft, share your interests and meet other like-minded people.

We are having an Open Day with Taster Sessions on March 18th 2PM to 9PM at our home venue -The Harriet Johnson Centre Loose Lane Sompting.

Free taster Day

There's plenty of parking and good disability facilities. We meet regularly on the first and third Tuesday afternoon in the month from 2:00 to 4:00 and second and fourth Tuesdays we meet 7:00 till 9:00.

If you are interested and can’t make the 18th you are welcome to come along to one of our regular club sessions bringing your art/craft, there's no charge for the first couple of visits so you can decide if it’s right for you.

Contact - Membership Secretary - [email protected]