Lancing charity takes fundraising to new heights with skydive
Spearheading the daring fundraising effort are Tamzin Wood, the dedicated CEO of Guardians 4 Kenyan Kids UK, and Brian Buckley, a committed full-time volunteer and local business owner. Both will be taking the ultimate leap of faith in Salisbury on June 8th, 2025, as they bravely jump out of a plane soaring at 15,000 feet. Their courageous skydive aims to generate much-needed funds for the newly established charity, providing a powerful launchpad for their vital work supporting children in Kenya.
Please donate to this great cause & help make a difference to the children of Kenya!
You can follow their work in Kenya so far by visiting the website & Facebook link
www.guardians4kenyankids.org