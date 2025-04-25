Lancing charity takes fundraising to new heights with skydive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local heroes from Guardians 4 Kenyan Kids UK have taken fundraising to exhilarating new heights, quite literally! A team of brave supporters will be taking a leap from 15000 feet above the ground in a thrilling skydive, all in aid of providing vital support and resources for children in Kenya. Their courageous plunge is set to make a significant difference in the lives of youngsters across the ocean, proving that dedication to a cause can truly soar.

Spearheading the daring fundraising effort are Tamzin Wood, the dedicated CEO of Guardians 4 Kenyan Kids UK, and Brian Buckley, a committed full-time volunteer and local business owner. Both will be taking the ultimate leap of faith in Salisbury on June 8th, 2025, as they bravely jump out of a plane soaring at 15,000 feet. Their courageous skydive aims to generate much-needed funds for the newly established charity, providing a powerful launchpad for their vital work supporting children in Kenya.

Please donate to this great cause & help make a difference to the children of Kenya!

You can follow their work in Kenya so far by visiting the website & Facebook link

