Lancing youth charity awarded grant to support young people at risk of exploitation
Commenting on being awarded the grant, John Randall Interim CEO said: "Through the grant, ESY will offer six, one-hour, one-to-one sessions to 18 young people over the course of 12 months.
"Through these sessions we will help a young person to discuss issues that are affecting their lives and help them recognise the subtle ways in which they are being exploited and develop strategies to understand that county lines are not an inevitable lifestyle choice."
John continued: "The programme will help a young person who is involved with a county lines gang to be able to push back when help is offered. "