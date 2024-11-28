Lancing youth charity awarded grant to support young people at risk of exploitation

By John Randall
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 13:08 BST

Electric Storm Youth (ESY) has been awarded an Adur Community Grant that will help the charity identify and support young people most at risk of being exploited but county line gangs and/or individuals.

Commenting on being awarded the grant, John Randall Interim CEO said: "Through the grant, ESY will offer six, one-hour, one-to-one sessions to 18 young people over the course of 12 months.

"Through these sessions we will help a young person to discuss issues that are affecting their lives and help them recognise the subtle ways in which they are being exploited and develop strategies to understand that county lines are not an inevitable lifestyle choice."

John continued: "The programme will help a young person who is involved with a county lines gang to be able to push back when help is offered. "

