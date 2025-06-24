Landmark Uckfield mill on the market

The building itself is split into two sections, the Old Mill and the the Roller Mill, both of which are separately Grade II listed. Historic England says both date back to the early 19th century and both acquired Listed status in 1992.

Property agents Crickmays are asking £1,250,000 for the property which sits on the bank of the River Uck and is metres away from Uckfield railway station.

The Old Mill has a red brick facade while the Roller Mill has black tiles outside. It extends to four storeys and is described as: "An attractive characterful Grade II listed property offering a largely open plan office space with good natural light and pleasant views of the river."

The buildings are internally linked although the Old Mill has a separate front entrance. They comprise offices which are currently rented out to three different tenants and generate an annual rent of £95,500.