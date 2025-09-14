Last Afternoon of The Proms in Wadhurst

Family and friends joined the residents and staff at Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst to celebrate a Last Afternoon at The Proms on Saturday. Wadhurst Brass Band brought some oom-pah-pah and pizzazz to this lively concert, playing a variety of Proms favourites despite an errant gust of wind blowing the music sheets from their stands! The joyful finale saw the residents smiling broadly and waving their flags as they joined a rousing chorus of Sussex-by-the-Sea.

As one visitor commented, “It’s been a wonderful day. There’s something about a brass band that always gets your toes tapping. Mum really loved it. She couldn’t be in a better place”.

Our wonderful activities team provide an excellent range of events as part of a varied life enrichment programme providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

