Last chance for community to nominate local heroes in Angmering

A new care home in Angmering is urging the community to nominate their local heroes as its competition draws to a close.

Care UK’s Ayton House on Dappers Lane, which is set to open its doors this November, is searching for local people or organisations who go above and beyond for their community, friends or family, and have a positive impact on the local area.

The worthy winner of the competition will receive £300 and be presented with the funds at the care home’s grand launch event in February, with prizes for runners up too.

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, said: “Here at Ayton House, we want to say thank you to those people who consistently go above and beyond – whether they’re a volunteer at a local charity, a leader at a community group or simply a friend who always goes the extra mile.

“Everyone has an unsung hero in their life – the person who organises everything, is always there for whoever needs them and never shies away from lending a helping hand.

“We’re inviting locals to share their heart-warming stories, so we can say thank you with a well-deserved treat. Apply soon to ensure your local hero gets the recognition they deserve!”

To nominate a local hero, people should visit careuk.com/news/events/ayton-house/local-hero-competition before 11:59pm on Friday 30th October 2024 and explain in 100-400 words why their nominee deserves to be rewarded.