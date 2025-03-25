Last chance for Early Bird tickets to Walk With Purpose this summer

Guild Care’s summer seafront charity walk, Walk With Purpose, is set to return for its second year on Sunday 20th July 2025 – and time is running out for walkers to secure their Early Bird discounted tickets before next Monday 31st March.

Walk With Purpose offers a range of challenge levels to accommodate all abilities and people can walk at their own pace. People ready to push themselves who want to march full steam ahead can select the 10k option to Sea Lane Café and back. There is also a 5k route for a rewarding challenge and a shorter accessible route to ensure everyone can take part. Every step taken will help to make a difference in the Worthing community.

Early Bird tickets offer huge savings of up to 30% but this offer ends on Monday.

Taking place along Worthing’s panoramic seafront, Walk With Purpose raises essential funds for social care charity, Guild Care, to continue its support older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities in the local community.

Sophie Barton, Events Officer at Guild Care, said “Last year’s walk was an incredible day with lots of laughter and generosity. Worthing’s legendary community spirit really shone even if the weather didn’t, and the event raised over £14,000.

“We’re excited to do it all again - but this year we’re planning to make it even bigger and better! Everyone’s welcome to sign up and join in, so whether you’re walking for a personal challenge, to raise money, or just to soak up the family-friendly atmosphere, we’d love to see you there.

“Just by buying your entry ticket you’ll be making a difference to the lives of local people in need,” Sophie added. “Don’t miss out on the Early Bird discount – sign up today and get ready to join us at this year’s Walk With Purpose!”

At the finish line, walkers will be welcomed by the Walk With Purpose Family Festival at Beach House Grounds, where they can celebrate their achievement with live music, delicious food & drink stalls, and fun activities for all ages. Every participant will also receive a commemorative medal and t-shirt as a keepsake.

Sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins, Walk With Purpose aims to bring together the Worthing community for an upbeat, outdoor event in aid of a worthwhile local cause. Guild Care supports over 3,000 people and their families every year, and funds raised from the walk will help continue this valuable work.

Early Bird tickets are available until the end of Monday 31st March at www.walkwithpurpose.info.