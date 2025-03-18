Last chance for people to share their views on exciting refurbishment plans for Chichester play areas

People are being reminded to have their say in Chichester District Council’s ‘Let’s Talk: Play Areas’ consultation before it ends at 5pm on Monday 31 March.

Since the public consultation launched earlier this month, people have been encouraged to share their views on the exciting schemes being put forward to upgrade and enhance several play areas in Chichester. These plans include enhancing Oaklands Park so that it becomes a flagship ‘destination’ play area.

This consultation is part of an £800,000 project to refurbish the council’s six play areas at Parklands in Sherborne Road; Whyke Oval; the Amphitheatre; Priory Park; Florence Park; and Oaklands Park.

Last summer, members of the council’s Green Spaces team visited each play area to consult with children, parents, and carers about how they use the play equipment and to gather their views and ideas for improvements. The council has used this feedback to help shape its plans for the play area improvements and enhancements, and people are now able to view the final designs and share their thoughts on these in a simple survey, which will run until 5pm on Monday 31 March at: https://letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/playareas/participate.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has taken part in our consultation so far — we’ve been really pleased to see that so many people have responded already,” says Councillor Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council.

“Over the last few years, our play areas have started to look a bit tired and are now in need of an upgrade. Once refurbished, our new and improved play areas will offer an experience for a range of ages and abilities, including the opportunity to learn, interact, imagine and play together.

“It’s really important to us that all of our play areas are open and accessible to everyone, and so our plans also feature a range of inclusive play equipment. To help with this, we worked closely with a local children’s charity, Parents and Carers Support Organisation (PACSO), and incorporated their feedback into the designs.

“We are pleased to say that our plans also include enhancing Oaklands Park so that it becomes a flagship ‘destination’ play area, offering a unique, engaging and exciting experience for all. To help deliver this particular part of the project, we are working in partnership with Chichester City Council.

“Usually larger than an average play park, a destination play area offers a wider range of creative pieces of play equipment to entertain people for a longer period of time. This type of play area serves as a ‘day out’ for local residents as well as visitors from further afield who will travel for the bespoke experience. We believe our plans for Oaklands Park will benefit our local communities, while also acting as an attractive draw to the city for those outside the area, which will help to support the local economy.”

Earlier this month, Chichester District Council announced that refurbishment work had been completed in Florence Park, and the play area has now reopened for children to enjoy. As part of last year’s consultation, users of this play area said that the equipment was largely in good condition and that only minor improvements were needed, and so this play area was the first to be upgraded.

Once the council’s ‘Let’s Talk: Play Areas’ consultation has closed and the feedback gathered for the other play area proposals, it is hoped that work will begin after the Easter break. This work will be undertaken using a phased approach so that four play areas will always be open, and it is hoped that whole project will be completed by the end of the school summer holidays.

Mark adds:“If you haven’t already, please do take a look at the final designs for our play areas and let us know what you think by visiting our quick survey at: letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/playareas/participate.

You can also visit our designated consultation web pages — letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/playareas— where you will find background information and answers to a range of frequently asked questions.”

The ‘Let’s Talk: Play Areas’ consultation will close at5pm on Monday 31 March. People can view the plans and share their views by visiting: letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/playareas/participate.