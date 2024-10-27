Last chance to experience Jane Cordery’s Tracing the Past at Bannatyne Hotel, Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The evocative solo exhibition Tracing the Past by Jane Cordery is in its final days at the Bannatyne Hotel in Hastings, closing on November 1.

This powerful collection, available for purchase online through Pure Arts Group, invites viewers to journey through the evolution of human connection and the shifting role of landscapes in our lives.

Tracing the Past is a compelling mix of drawings, paintings, and intricate thread and metal sculptures. With a conceptual and process-driven approach, Cordery explores human frailty and the resilience of social bonds across time. Inspired by the rich history of Hastings, her work captures the changing complexity of communication, from hunter-gatherer societies to today’s global social-media webs.

Cordery doesn’t aim to comment politically but rather invites thoughtful introspection on how our connections to place, memory, and community shape who we are.

Circle 1

Reflecting on her art’s role in addressing change, rupture, and loss, Cordery’s work resonates with those confronting social upheavals or personal grief. She explores the circularity of history, showing that while landscapes and societies evolve, fundamental human needs persist.

“After 30 years in HR, I thought I’d focus solely on art, yet found my fascination with people only deepened,” says Cordery. Her work transcends time and place, encouraging viewers to consider what’s often overlooked and challenging them to connect with the unseen.

Don’t miss this thought-provoking exhibition’s final days. Visit the Pure Arts Group website to explore and purchase Jane Cordery’s works online.

Contact:For further informationhttp://www.pureartsgroup.co.uk

Spiral and Inspiral

Location/Entry: Address: Battle Road, Hastings East Sussex TN38 8EA

We recommend contacting to the Hotel to ensure unrestricted gallery access if you are making a special visit

Telephone: 01424 851222