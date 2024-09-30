Last chance to register for Be A Councillor information event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in East Sussex wanting to find out how they can represent their community have just days left to sign up for an information session.

Those wanting to attend the Be A Councillor event and find out more about the role of elected members have until Monday, October 7 to register.

The event on Thursday, October 10, is part of East Sussex County Council’s Be A Councillor campaign designed to encourage people to consider standing in local elections in May 2025.

People will be able to ask questions and find out more from council officers and current councillors from all parties between 6pm and 7pm, either in person at County Hall in Lewes or virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Becky Shaw, the county council’s Chief Executive, said: “This event is a great opportunity to speak to those people who are currently representing their towns and villages about what the role entails.

“Council officers will also be on hand to discuss the excellent support and training that any new councillor can expect at East Sussex County Council.”

Anyone wanting to attend the event should register at www.tickettailor.com/events/eastsussexcountycouncil25/1348061

Those unable to make it on the day can still access information about standing in local elections, and the role and responsibilities of councillors by visiting www.eastsussex.gov.uk/be-a-councillor