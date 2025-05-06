Last chance to register for the Hailsham Community Run!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Event organisers are reminding members of the public to register to take part in this year's Hailsham Community Run, which takes place in the town centre on Sunday 18th May. The target number of participants in the run this year is 1,000 and runners have just a few days to register at www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk.

Information on individual running events is as follows:

1-Mile Race: Start time - 10am | Sponsored by Alinker and Colston | 1-Mile course map

3k Race: Start time - 9.30am | Sponsored by Hailsham Town Council | 3k course map

Hailsham Community Run (2024)

5k Race: Start time - 10.30am | Sponsored by The Royal Indian | 5k course map

10k Race: Start time - 10.30am | Sponsored by Hallmark Glazed Extensions | 10k course map

Mary Laxton and Karen Nicholls are organising the event again this year, working alongside Sports Systems Ltd who are providing the technical expertise.

The Town Council's funding allocation of £6,000 for the 3K race will go towards the purchase of medals, as well as the provision of licences, event planning expenses and other associated costs.

Other sponsors of this year's event include Stevens & Carter, sponsoring the inflatable start line and Diplocks Cafe who will be providing water stations.

Again, Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings will be gifting water bottles to all runners and Miss Walls Food will be providing a selection of cakes and cookies at the finish line. Neil Povey DJ and MC will be playing songs in 'The Beehive' stage on the day (sponsored by Lightning Fibre).

Hailsham United Junior Football Club has recruited the 100 marshals needed for the event and Hailsham Coffee (formerly AJ Bakes) will be providing marshals with a breakfast baps and hot drinks.

Event organisers are also grateful to Hailsham Roadways, Wealden District Council and Hailsham News for their support from the outset.

The following road closures will be in place on the day:

High Street: 9am-1pm (full)

Bellbanks Road: 9.35am-9.45am and 10.35am-10.40am (temporary)

Station Road: 9.35am-.45am and 10.35am-10.40am (temporary)

Old Swan Road: 10.30am-10.45an (temporary)

"Don't forget to register to take part in the run if you haven't done so already," said project lead Mary Laxton. "You can register on the website, so be sure to book your place without delay, as we closed entries early last May due to the overwhelming popularity of the event."

"Hailsham High Street was full to capacity last year with around 2,000 people, including competitors and supporters. The atmosphere was electric, and I was impressed with how many local clubs and community groups participated to raise funds for their chosen cause."

"Let's not forget, the Hailsham Community Run is the second largest public town event in Hailsham - and the fastest growing event in the running calendar in East Sussex. We pride ourselves on being fully inclusive and family-friendly at this event, which has grown from humble beginnings but grown in popularity since its inauguration. Let's make 2025's run a record-breaking event!"

Mary Laxton added: "As we approach the date of the run, I'd like to take this opportunity to give a massive heartfelt thanks to the Town Council and other event sponsors, as well as all the volunteers and local community groups for support from day one. Community spirit, engagement and support is crucial for the organisation and sponsorship of events such as this!"

Hailsham Community Run organisers are committed to being as inclusive as possible at its annual event and welcome runners with health issues, disabilities or accessibility needs.

The 1-mile run involves two laps via Vicarage Lane and the running category is open to all ages and abilities (including both visible and hidden disabilities) and any aids required will be provided to enable maximum participation in the event.

Karen Nicholls, accessibility lead for the event, commented: "We are encouraging all residents with any form of disability or special need to participate in the 1-mile inclusive run especially, using any form of support that they require. There will be fully accessible facilities available and it's so important to us to be fully inclusive as a community."