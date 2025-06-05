Last chance to see Hove's ‘Great Escaper’ Bernie Jordan’s medals on display at The D-Day Story

The medals of D-Day veteran 'Great Escaper' Bernie Jordan will be on display at The D-Day Story for only a few more weeks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum currently holds a number of items that once belonged to Bernie Jordan, along with memorabilia from the 2023 film The Great Escaper, starring Michael Caine in the role of Bernie.

The medals on display include the 1939–45 Star, the Atlantic Star with the France and Germany clasp, and the Italy Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great Escaper film tells the story of Bernie, who in 2014 left his Hove care home and travelled on his own to attend the D-Day 70 commemorations in Normandy—a journey that captured the attention of the world’s media at the time.

Bernie in Normandy wearing his medals

Bernie’s story also inspired the film The Last Rifleman, and the replica medals worn by Pierce Brosnan in that production are on display too.

Other items you can still see include the papers Bernie used to plan his “escape”, an original Bob cartoon from the Sunday Telegraph featuring Bernie as Steve McQueen on a motorcycle (which featured in the film), and a 1940s photograph of Bernie in his Royal Navy uniform.

"It is an honour to see Bernie Jordan's remarkable legacy celebrated here in Portsmouth," said Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council. "The unique display of his medals and memories reminds us of the extraordinary courage and resilience shown during D-Day and the importance of our local history. I encourage everyone to visit The D-Day Story and experience this inspiring tribute."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The items are on loan to The D-Day Story from Scott and Karen Harrington of the ‘Harrington Best of British Collection', and will be on display in The D-Day Story museum until the end of June.

The display is included in the general admission fee. For tickets go to www.theddaystory.com