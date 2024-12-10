Late night shopping raises funds for First Responders in Eastbourne

A series of late night shopping events at Hillier Garden Centre has raised £344 for Eastbourne Area Community First Responders.

Throughout November Hillier Garden Garden Centre ran three special Christmas events; their Christmas launch event, a truly scrumptious food event followed by the arrival of their Christmas trees. At all of these events a charity raffle was held on behalf of the volunteer responders.

Richard Bradford, team leader for Eastbourne Area Community First Responders said “We are delighted to have been chosen by Hillier Garden Centre Eastbourne as their chosen charity for the Christmas events. I would like to thank Hillier for donating all the prizes along with allowing us to promote our work”.

Dan Dunbar one of the First Responders who also works for Hillier said “I’m really pleased Hillier agreed to support us this year, the funds raised will help us to continue our lifesaving work as we serve our communities in their hour of need”.