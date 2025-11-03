Latest news from Hastings & District Anglo-French Club

Community Matters

A local club for all lovers of France, its language, culture, history and landscape.

Each year, the club holds a Remembrance-themed meeting, and this time Hilary Coote gave a fascinating and poignant talk, richly illustrated with family photographs, artefacts, and documents, about her grandfather's life and his death on the Western Front shortly before the end of the First World War.

Alexander Callander hailed from Scotland and fell in love at first sight with Hilary's grandmother, when in connection with his employment as a travelling draper, he met her working in a high class tailor's on White Rock in 1909. They married the following year in Hastings, and opened a draper's shop in Hendon, but her grandmother and the by then two daughters returned at the outbreak of war in 1914 to live with her parents in the house in which she had been brought up in Mount Pleasant Road in Hastings.

Alexander joined the King's Own Borderers, but was hospitalised in Malta having broken a leg in two places; the letter home about this reveals he had changed regiments to the Leinsters. He expected to be repatriated, but recovered and, in the event, never returned home to Hastings on any kind of leave. The troop movements involved would point to the murderous campaign at Gallipoli, but it is uncertain whether he did actually get there.

By 1918, Alexander had joined his fourth regiment, the Lancashire Fusiliers. Although negotiations had already started to end the war, the British Fourth Army continued its advance towards the German lines in Picardy in northern France in early October 2018. Alexander was shot dead by a German sniper in the village of Joncourt on 2 October 1918. At first, his family thought he would return from the war, but eventually a telegram arrived in Mount Pleasant Road, confirming his death.

Hilary's mother, who was only seven at the time and lived into her nineties, never forgot that day. Her mother (Hilary's grandmother) spent the whole day making and remaking all the beds in the house. Eventually, the family received a letter from the British Red Cross with details of where Alexander was buried.

After the war, Alexander's Scottish family would invite their English relatives to visit their dairy farm in the south-west of Scotland every summer. One of their shire horses named Haig, who had been enlisted to pull big guns in France, remarkably survived the war and returned, but was too shell-shocked to work again and lived out his days quietly in the corner of a field.

While neither Hilary's grandmother nor her mother ever expressed a wish to visit Alexander's grave, Hilary and her sister visited the village of Joncourt on spec in October 2018 to take part in events to commemorate the centenary of the battle. They received a wonderful reception from the villagers and were taken to visit the graves of Alexander and around 70 of his comrades-in-arms. The descendants of the owners of the farm where these deaths took place still maintain the cemetery on behalf of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Amongst the memorabilia Hilary showed us was a medal marking the liberation of Joncourt. The commemoration events were held jointly with the nearby village of Ors. The world-famous war poet, Wilfred Owen, was the commanding officer of Alexander's regiment and fell at Ors on 4 November 1918, exactly one week before the signing of the Armistice.

Our club meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm, at the Holy Redeemer Church Hall, 24 Upper Church Road, St Leonards TN37 7AS. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby. Our next meeting is on Tuesday, 11 November and will feature a talk on the French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, best known for The Little Prince.

More information can be found on our website www.hastingsanglofrenchclub.com and on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo-French Club.