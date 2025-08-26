Latest news from Lewes Neville WI

LEWES NEVILLE WI Our guest speaker at our August meeting was Bob Sinfield who spoke to us about Bob Monkhouse. He presented his talk in the form of quiz which got us wracking our brains, quite successfully. He was very entertaining and we learned some lesser known facts about Bob such as the fact that his family business made mustard.

We had an update from Sheila Courcha about the Poppy project. This is going to be a massive display of cascading poppies outside the St Mary’s Social Centre around Armistice Day. The members of the WI have been kniting and crocheting poppies furiously along with others and it looks like this is going to be an impressive memorial to those who gave their lives in the wars.

At our meeting on September 17th Pete Allen’s talk is titled “An earful of cider – history of the musicals”.

We meet at St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road, the third Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm. We welcome new members. Come and check us out!