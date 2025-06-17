Latest town council newsletter published for Hailsham residents

Hailsham Town Council is informing residents that the June edition of Our Hailsham, the Council's newsletter to residents, is now available to collect from the following public outlets:

-- Hailsham Town Council Offices (Inglenook, Market Street)

-- Hailsham Post Office (10 High Street)

-- James West Community Centre (Brunel Drive)

-- Hailsham East Community Centre/Family Hub (Orion Close)

This is the final printed edition to be distributed in this manner. Going forward, the newsletter, which includes articles of interest to residents such as information on the Town Council's activities, service updates, upcoming community projects and town events, will be produced in-house by the Town Council.

In line with this change, the newsletter will no longer be distributed to public collection points in printed format, but instead will be available electronically on the Town Council website or via email subscription.

For those who prefer a printed copy, Our Hailsham will still be available on request in-person at the Town Council Offices. However, there will be a small charge to cover the cost of printing and distribution.

In addition to the format change, the newsletter's publishing schedule is also being adjusted. Our Hailsham will revert to being published quarterly, with Summer, Autumn, Winter and Spring editions being published.

"We hope these changes will help make Our Hailsham more accessible to a wider audience," said Emily Hastings, Corporate Services Manager at Hailsham Town Council. "By focusing and building the newsletter's electronic format, we will be able to reach more residents efficiently, while reducing our environmental impact and saving on printing costs."

"The decision to move to quarterly editions is part of our ongoing efforts to provide residents with timely, relevant, and engaging content."

"We believe that this new approach will offer a more consistent flow of updates and information throughout the year. Of course, we understand that some people prefer printed copies, and that's why we’ll still be offering hard copy editions upon request - though there will be a small charge to help cover the costs involved."

"Residents are encouraged to subscribe to the electronic version if they haven't done so already or visit our website for easy access to the latest and previous editions."

"We hope that people continue to read the newsletter and continue to take an interest in the workings of their Town Council."

To subscribe to receive future copies of Our Hailsham by email, contact [email protected] with 'SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER' typed in the subject bar. Anyone signing up will be able to unsubscribe at any time by contacting the Town Council.