Launch date set for Guild Care’s new charity shop in Rustington

Doors to Guild Care’s newest charity store will open to shoppers at 9am on Monday 21st October. The store has been completely refitted to create a bright & cheerful atmosphere, perfect for browsing the pre-loved items, including high-quality clothes, household items, accessories, and much more.

Adam Rider, Deputy CEO and Director of Retail & Home Care at Guild Care, said, “It’s great for Guild Care to be back in Rustington and in a bigger store this time around. We have some fantastic, high-quality items going on the rails at our new Rustington shop in time for opening day, so it’s a chance to grab a bargain. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone in and I’m sure they’ll find something to catch their eye.

“As well as bringing new life to pre-loved items, charity retail promotes sustainability and offers a great alternative to the online shopping experience. We’re happy to receive high quality donations too, and if anyone would like to volunteer some of their time to help in the shop, we’d love to hear from them. Every contribution helps to make a real difference to the services we provide in the community.”

By donating, shopping, or volunteering at Guild Care’s shop in Rustington, you’ll be supporting the charity’s wide range of services for older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities. Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma through accessible and effective services, such as their regular dementia-friendly social events, including Saturday afternoon teas and a popular dementia choir.

Creating Connections is a series of social activities provided by Guild Care to combat social isolation. The activities cover different interests, from arts & crafts to singing and yoga, to enable people aged 65 and over to create new friendships.

Guild Care now has 16 charity shops in West Sussex, each of which contributes to running these services for local people. The latest shop is located at 1-2 Sterling Parade, The Street, Rustington BN16 3DR. Following the launch, the new shop will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

Social media star, Charity Shop Girl, Jen Graham, will then declare Guild Care’s Rustington shop officially open at midday on Friday 25th October.