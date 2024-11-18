Launch of Elies Play Café in Bewbush
A grand opening event with local children and families was held to mark the launch, supported by Crawley Play Service, which provided face painting and a themed disco.
Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Crawley Borough Council, attended the opening along with Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, and Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture.
The play café is located in the building next to the Millpond playground, which is leased by Crawley Borough Council. It incorporates a dedicated play area for children up to the age of five years and sensory room for all ages.
Councillor Chris Mullins said: “This fantastic venue will be a real asset to the community. It’s a place where parents and young families can meet and give their children a safe play environment. We are very pleased, at Crawley Borough Council, to support this project and ensure that play can be inclusive for all.”
Councillor Sue Mullins added: “It was wonderful to see so many young families at the opening event, all playing and enjoying themselves. It's a great facility to have in Crawley and being so close to both the playground and the natural beauty of the Mill Pond, it makes a lovely trip out for local families.”
Erin Zdrava, owner of Elies Play Café, commented: “We are excited to be opening in an amazing location and can’t wait to meet lots of new faces. We appreciate all the support so far and can’t wait to grow with the community’s support.
“We have lots of ideas for events and will continually be looking for new ideas of things to do. Watch this space!”