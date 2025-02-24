Launch of the Beachy Head Ambassadors project

The Beachy Head Ambassadors is a 2-year pilot project run by the charity 3VA and funded by East Sussex Public Health. With the help of a group of volunteers, the project aims to promote Beachy Head, highlighting all that it has to offer. The Ambassadors will improve the visitor experience by offering information on facilities, wildlife, history, walking routes, activities and the local area. They are showcasing all the amazing things about Beachy Head both in person but also online via social media pages.

The volunteers will be there to answer anyone’s questions about the area, show points of interest such as Bomber Command and offer guidance on walking routes and how long each will take. On social media they will be reminding visitors to take advantage of the beautiful area outside of peak times, to have a more peaceful experience, avoid difficulty parking and appreciate other aspects like the incredible sunrises and sunsets that can be seen from the location.

Part of the Ambassadors’ role is also to encourage people to use the area responsibly and safely. For example, sharing reminders about the chalk cliffs crumbling along the route from Beachy Head, as well as water safety tips for visitors that plan to spend some time at local beaches. It is also an opportunity to remind visitors to use public transport to get to Beachy Head, taking advantage of the 13X bus that stops there or even walking there from town.

2025 will be an exciting year for the project when it really takes off. In addition to sharing information at Beachy Head and promoting the area, from April to October 2025 the volunteers will be leading activities such as walking groups, yoga, art, history talks and much more! A lot of these activities will take place early in the morning, in the evenings or at weekends so that people of all ages can join in. The aim is that these activities will encourage more locals to get out into the natural environment on their doorstep, get exercise and meet others within their community.

Visit the Beachy Head Ambassador landing page where you can find the Beachy Head Ambassador social media pages, as well as the Beachy Head Guidebook which includes lots of interesting information: https://linktr.ee/beachyheadambassadors