Launch of this year's Seaford gift giving campaign

Following on from the success of last year’s Seaford Gift Giving Campaign, Seaford Town Council are once again reaching out to the town’s wonderful community to help collect Christmas gifts to share with local families in need.

The Town Council’s Seaford Gift Giving campaign, in collaboration with Family Support Works, aims to make this season even more special by connecting our community in giving.

“We’re thrilled to have the support once again of Seaford Town Council for the Seaford Gift Giving campaign. The challenges experienced by the families we support are frequently increased at Christmas with the added pressure on family budgets. Thanks to this campaign, we will be able to provide presents for local children without impacting on the family finances, relieving stress for parents and helping to make Christmas a really special time. Thank you to everybody for getting involved and making a real difference.” Martin Auton-Lloyd, CEO, Family Support Works.

Seaford Town Council is thrilled that collaboratively with Family Support Works all the gifts received will reach out to families in our direct community and help make sure everyone has something to open this Christmas.

Christmas Gift Giving

A gift drop-off point will be available at the Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Seaford, BN25 1HG during opening hours (Mon-Fri between 9am to 4pm) from Thursday 14th November – Friday 13th December for all those looking to take part and share generosity this Christmas. Additional drop off points will be available during Seaford Christmas Magic on Saturday 30th November, more information to follow.

When gifting we ask that all gifts are unwrapped and new so that they can be distributed appropriately. We will be looking for gifts for all ages from 0-18 years including Lego, books, train sets, gift vouchers, toiletry sets, and clothing with gift receipts attached.

Any organisations looking to make a group donation or who require a special collection please contact Seaford Town Council directly at [email protected] or 01323 894870.

“I am thrilled how successful we were last year in our endeavours to support our Seaford Christmas Gift Giving campaign in collaboration with Family Support Works. This collaborative venture demonstrates the generosity across our Seaford communities and I hope we can all continue our gifting this year”. The Mayor of Seaford, Councillor Sally Markwell.

For details on Seaford Christmas Magic and the free events happening in Seaford on the Saturday 30th November visit Seaford Town Council’s dedicated Christmas Magic web page - seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/seaford-christmas-magic/

For more information on Family Support Work please visit - familysupportwork.org