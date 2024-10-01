Law firm hosts Illuminating Futures fundraiser for Headway Sussex and Headway Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fieldfisher, a leading personal injury law firm, hosted the Illuminating Futures fundraising event last night in support of Headway Sussex and Headway Milton Keynes. The event, held at Fieldfisher’s stunning offices overlooking London Bridge, brought together supporters, clients, and advocates to raise nearly £6248 for brain injury survivors.

The evening marked a collaborative effort between the two branches of Headway, whose mission is to support individuals and families affected by brain injuries. The fundraiser was spearheaded by Claire Glasgow, trustee of Headway Sussex, and Dushal, trustee of Headway Milton Keynes. Their vision for a joint fundraising event was brought to life after months of planning, resulting in a night that was both impactful and memorable.

Personal Injury and Personal Commitment

Fieldfisher’s involvement in brain injury support goes beyond legal advocacy. As a top personal injury solicitor firm, they are intimately familiar with the devastating effects of brain injuries on individuals and families. Over the past two years, Fieldfisher has demonstrated its commitment to Headway by funding Headway Sussex’s Helpline and Call Back Service, which provides critical assistance to brain injury survivors. These essential services would not exist without their support.

Headway Sussex Staff & Trustee Claire Glasgow from Field Fisher

Art for a Cause: The Silent Auction

One of the standout features of the Illuminating Futures event was the silent auction, showcasing 10 pieces of artwork created by clients from both Headway Sussex and Headway Milton Keynes. Each branch contributed five pieces, crafted by brain injury survivors as part of their therapeutic journey.

To further highlight these remarkable works, Fieldfisher’s marketing team collaborated with Headway to produce a brochure featuring the art and the stories behind it. Volunteer Jill from Headway Sussex wrote personal life stories for each of the five artists from Sussex, adding a touching narrative to the artwork. The pieces reflected the resilience and creativity of their creators, inspiring all in attendance.

Personal Testimonies from Brain Injury Survivors

Guests were also moved by personal speeches from two Headway colleagues, Sam Shephard and Kate Mellor, both of whom are brain injury survivors. Sam and Kate shared their experiences of recovery, describing how Headway’s support helped them overcome the challenges of returning to work and adjusting to life after their injuries. Their emotional testimonies underscored the importance of events like Illuminating Futures, which raise both awareness and crucial funds for ongoing support services.

A Night of Success and Support

In addition to the art auction, the evening featured a lively quiz, designed by a client from Headway Milton Keynes, and a delicious buffet enjoyed by all attendees. The vibrant atmosphere of the event was enhanced by the stunning view of London Bridge from Field Fisher’s office, offering the perfect backdrop to a night filled with hope and generosity.

Thanks to the efforts of all involved, the event raised an astounding £6248 with all proceeds going directly to Headway Sussex and Headway Milton Keynes. These funds will play a critical role in continuing the vital work Headway does in supporting brain injury survivors and their families.

A Bright Future for Headway and Fieldfisher

Roxanne Thomas, from Headway Sussex, expressed her gratitude to Fieldfisher for their long-standing partnership and unwavering support. “This event wouldn’t have been possible without Field Fisher’s commitment to our cause. From funding our Helpline and Call Back Service to hosting this fantastic evening, their support allows us to continue offering life-changing services to brain injury survivors.”

The event also served as an opportunity for networking, bringing together professionals committed to supporting those affected by brain injury.

As the night came to a close, Claire Glasgow and Dushal were thanked for their tireless work behind the scenes in making the Illuminating Futures event a resounding success. “The memories made tonight will stay with us for a long time, but the impact of this event will last even longer,” Roxanne concluded.

For more information on how to support Headway Sussex or Headway Milton Keynes, or to view the artwork featured in the silent auction, visit: headwaysussex.org.uk/a-night-to-remember-illuminating-futures-with-field-fisher/