Leaders meet to discuss tackling flooding and other water issues in West Sussex

Public sector leaders and chief executives from the water companies have held a summit to discuss progress on water issues in West Sussex including flooding prevention.

The West Sussex Water Summit, a collaboration of senior leaders with responsibility for water management in the area, met in October to update on progress since holding its inaugural meeting in February of this year.

The summit is an opportunity to plan joined up approaches to issues including flooding, water quality, water scarcity and sewage outflows in West Sussex.

The organisations, each of which has a responsibility for parts of the water cycle, are working together and sharing expertise and skills to improve the situation in West Sussex with an initial focus on reducing highway surface water flooding and storm overflows.

The meeting reviewed developments since the last meeting, including the new Government’s three stage approach to the reform of the water sector and received a high-level update on the regional water supply.

To tackle issues faced by planning authorities and water suppliers when trying to reduce water consumption in new build housing, the group agreed to approach the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) Secretary of State and Defra to support a review of the Building Control Regulations.

Other areas discussed included:

· Local Flood Risk Management Strategy

· River Catchment Partnerships

· Investment plans for the next 3 years from Southern Water, Portsmouth Water. WSCC and the Environment Agency

Cllr Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “Residents and local businesses in West Sussex are relying on us to minimise the risk of flooding, sewage pollution and water shortages in the county. No single organisation can achieve what is needed on its own, but by working collectively and agreeing clear targets we will make a real difference. In partnership, we can develop and deliver strategies that don’t just tackle the range of challenges we are facing now, but will improve water management well into the future and provide water security for all the communities across West Sussex”

Cllr Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: "Given the increasing impacts of climate change, it is vital that we work together to fortify all our communities in West Sussex against the joint threats of flooding, pollution and water scarcity to our homes, businesses, roads and the environment. It is heartening to witness how the leaders of all the organisations that can make this happen are working together to develop a water management strategy for the whole county.”

Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council, providing the district and borough council perspective, said: “We know how concerned our residents are about flooding, water quality, water shortages and sewage. All of the organisations involved in the Water Summit have a critical role to play in helping to tackle these very serious issues. By working together and sharing the actions that we are all taking, we can have a much greater impact and, ultimately, improve the environment for our local communities for years to come.”