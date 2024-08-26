Leading heritage champions support Blake’s cottage.‬ ‭

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‬Three leading heritage champions have stepped in to enable the immediate‬ ‭protection of William Blake’s cottage in Felpham where he and his wife‬ ‭lived for an intensely creative three years that included the writing of the much‬-loved unofficial national anthem Jerusalem.‬ ‭

World Monuments Fund Britain, Foyle Foundation and Foulterton CharitableTrust have provided advice and funding for a protective covering for the thatched roof of the cottage which was in danger of collapse.

World Monuments Fund Britain said their support is given, stating: In recognition of Blake Cottage as a building and a site of literary memory, of national and international significance. We also wish to acknowledge the Board’s efforts under new leadership to avert further deterioration and potentially irremediable loss of the cottage’s historic fabric and significance at this time, as well as starting a broad based consultation process to revisit the options for Blake Cottage’s sustainable future."

Trust Chairperson Doug Nicholls said: “This is a very welcome endorsement from a leading international historic building conservation organisation.

Cottage with deteriorating roof.

"The emergency protection work now allows us to move forward with phase one of our plans. The next, costing over £175,000 is to replace the rotting timber rafters and thatch and open wider community engagement and consultation to ensure that future plans meet the needs of the locality and area. We believe we have a lot to offer in the development of skills, arts and culture and economic growth in Bognor Regis and Sussex more widely.”

Internationally acclaimed art historian Andrew Graham-Dixon, who recently visited the cottage and made a film about it described it as the “one building in Britain” he would like to see saved” and “thriving and prospering” as an artistic centre.