League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals' Christmas Raffle raises £2,650
The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals are pleased to announce that their Christmas Raffle raised £2,650.
The Lucky Winners of the Hampers were as follows:
1st – No. 02733
2nd – No. 02441
3rd – No. 01404
last prize – No. 02987
All prizes have been collected or arrangements made for collection.
Raffle drawn on December 19. All proceeds to The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals. Charity No. 274855.
A big thank you to Squires Garden Centre for hosting us and to all those supported our raffle by buying tickets.
Wishing you all a peaceful Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year!