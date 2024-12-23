League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals' Christmas Raffle raises £2,650

By Olive Jackson
Contributor
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:53 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 16:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals are pleased to announce that their Christmas Raffle raised £2,650.

The Lucky Winners of the Hampers were as follows:

1st – No. 02733

2nd – No. 02441

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

3rd – No. 01404

last prize – No. 02987

All prizes have been collected or arrangements made for collection.

Raffle drawn on December 19. All proceeds to The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals. Charity No. 274855.

A big thank you to Squires Garden Centre for hosting us and to all those supported our raffle by buying tickets.

Wishing you all a peaceful Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year!

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice