League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals' Christmas Raffle raises £2,650

The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals are pleased to announce that their Christmas Raffle raised £2,650.

The Lucky Winners of the Hampers were as follows:

1st – No. 02733

2nd – No. 02441

3rd – No. 01404

last prize – No. 02987

All prizes have been collected or arrangements made for collection.

Raffle drawn on December 19. All proceeds to The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals. Charity No. 274855.

A big thank you to Squires Garden Centre for hosting us and to all those supported our raffle by buying tickets.

Wishing you all a peaceful Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year!