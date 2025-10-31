Leah and Alice's incredible 70km run raises money for sexual exploitation project

Leah and Alice leave a stop on their 70km charity run

Best friends Leah and Alice have completed an incredible continuous 70km (43.5 miles) run from Guildford to Hove seafront along the Downs Link Way, raising over £2,100 so far to mark 15 years of the YMCA DownsLink Group’s What is Sexual Exploitation (WiSE) project.

Leah, early intervention worker with WiSE Surrey, plotted the route leaving from YMCA DownsLink Group’s Guildford foyer to their central office in Hove, then roped in her friend Alice, who used to work for the charity's Brighton Youth Advice Centre.

After the race, Leah said: “I wanted to do something that connected the Surrey and Sussex teams, and running between the two seemed like a good way to bring everyone together. It was heart-warming to see the different teams along the route, celebrating the 15 years of amazing WiSE work, whilst raising important funds for projects supporting young people.”

They hit their £1,500 target just before setting off in the early hours of 23 October, in grey and drizzling weather following a stormy night.

Leah and Alice celebrate at the end of the run

They were supported and spurred on by a network of family, colleagues and friends manning cheer stations dotted along the way to provide sustenance, dry shoes and encouragement.

The final leg took them along the seafront where they were joined by friends from their running clubs at various intervals before reaching Hove just before dark, 10 hours after setting off and still smiling.

An exuberant welcome party of family, friends and past and present colleagues awaited at the finish line to celebrate not just their exploit but also 15 years of providing specialist services. The reception space was decorated with a handmade timeline of the project over the years and the runners were presented with a cake in WiSE colours.

YMCA DownsLink Group CEO Emily Brock was there to congratulate them: “I am literally in awe of your achievement. Thank you so much for choosing to support us of all charities, and raising awareness of the amazing service that is WiSE.”

Thomas Palser, Head of Youth Advice and Support, said: “We are so proud of Leah and Alice for their amazing 70KM. Their dedication on the day was inspiring and it was great to shine a light on the work of WiSE in the process. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated. The money raised will support the WiSE Project who work with young people at risk of or who have experienced sexual exploitation.”

Leah said: “It was my favourite run I’ve ever done because of the overwhelming support throughout. It felt like a real party, I almost forgot that I was running 70km. Happy birthday WiSE!”

Established in 2010, WiSE provides essential support to children and young people who are at risk of or experiencing grooming and sexual exploitation. The specialist team consists of social and youth workers and teachers and operates across Sussex and Surrey. They provide trauma-informed support to schools, children and families, supplying information, guidance and resources.

The charity is grateful to the Police Crime Commissioners in Sussex and Surrey for their funding, without which the project could not make a difference every day.

Funds raised from this challenge will go towards YMCA DownsLink Group's early intervention workshops and training. You can still contribute in recognition of Leah and Alice’s incredible achievement.