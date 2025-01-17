Learn something brilliant today with u3a!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If your New Year’s resolution for 2025 is to learn something new, u3a could well be the answer. Acquiring new knowledge and skills is one of life’s great pleasures and can lead to both personal growth and a sense of community. It’s amazing how shared learning experiences can bring people together, whether through online courses, local classes, or interest-based groups.

Since 1982, u3a has been at the helm of offering mental stimulation to members, via its non-formal learning groups.

For over 400,000 people who are no longer in full-time employment, the movement offers a space to explore their passion. It has been found that non-formal learning is essential for building community resilience and reducing social isolation and loneliness, especially after the pandemic. The value of low-cost, non-formal learning in supporting health and well-being in later life, knows no bounds.

Lynn from Chichester u3a discovered her love for science after joining her u3a practical science group, she says, “Practical science is very exciting. When I was at school, I couldn't do science so this is my first opportunity to actually do practical science, physics and chemistry, and this has all been made possible by u3a. We have looked at Cloud Chambers with radioactive substances, created sound with just pieces of tin foil and used static electricity to make people's hair fly up in the air.” Lynn continues, “It's just been amazing learning about electrons, finding out how motors work and the polarity of things. These are all things which were new to me and it's opened up a whole new interest. I recommend joining the u3a and exploring all of the activities, there is so much to learn in a less formal, but exciting way!”

Chichester u3a practical science group.

u3a offers the chance for members to continue on their learning journey plus engage with like-minded individuals at the same time...it's a win-win! If you are interested in joining the u3a, simply find your local u3a at u3a.org.uk/join or email [email protected] Picture: Chichester u3a practical science group.